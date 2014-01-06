Kudos On Djerassi

Dec. 2, 2013, page 32: An article about wrinkle-free cotton incorrectly showed the structure of cellulose chains cross-linked by DMDHEU (red). The corrected structure is shown.
Dec. 9, 2013, page 32: “Analyzing Cannabis” incorrectly stated that Iron Labs is the only marijuana testing laboratory in Michigan. There are multiple marijuana testing labs in that state.
The article on Carl Djerassi is a jewel—so insightful (C&EN, Oct. 21, 2013, page 10). Thank you.
Ray Hefferlin
Collegedale, Tenn.
