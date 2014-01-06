Polypore Settles Suit Against Sumitomo

Settling a lawsuit, Polypore International has licensed its battery separator coatings technology to Sumitomo Chemical. The license and settlement agreement require Sumitomo to make an undisclosed payment to Polypore as well as royalty payments. The deal “confirms the integrity of our intellectual property around ceramic coating of separators for lithium-ion batteries,” says Robert Toth, CEO of Polypore, a maker of microporous membranes. The agreement also provides for the two firms to work together to address growing market needs, Toth adds.
