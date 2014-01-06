Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

President Honors Early-Career Scientists

by Andrea Widener
January 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

President Barack Obama has recognized 102 young researchers with Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists & Engineers, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on early-career science and engineering professionals. “The impressive achievements of these early-stage scientists and engineers are promising indicators of even greater successes ahead,” Obama said in a statement announcing the awards. “We are grateful for their commitment to generating the scientific and technical advancements that will ensure America’s global leadership for many years to come.” Nominations for this award are made by most of the government’s research, regulatory, and intelligence agencies. The winners—who are top scientists employed or funded by the nominating agencies—are selected for their innovative research and commitment to public service. This year’s award recipients hail from universities across the country as well as from national labs and include a number of chemistry-related professionals. The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., later this year.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE