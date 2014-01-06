President Honors Early-Career Scientists

President Barack Obama has recognized 102 young researchers with Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists & Engineers, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on early-career science and engineering professionals. “The impressive achievements of these early-stage scientists and engineers are promising indicators of even greater successes ahead,” Obama said in a statement announcing the awards. “We are grateful for their commitment to generating the scientific and technical advancements that will ensure America’s global leadership for many years to come.” Nominations for this award are made by most of the government’s research, regulatory, and intelligence agencies. The winners—who are top scientists employed or funded by the nominating agencies—are selected for their innovative research and commitment to public service. This year’s award recipients hail from universities across the country as well as from national labs and include a number of chemistry-related professionals. The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., later this year.
