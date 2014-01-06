Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Ronald W. Estabrook

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Estabrook
[+]Enlarge
Ronald W. Estabrook

Ronald W. Estabrook, 87, professor emeritus of biochemistry at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, who was world renowned for his knowledge of enzymatic reactions related to toxicology and steroid hormone biosynthesis, died on Aug. 5, 2013, of congestive heart failure.

Born in Albany, N.Y., Estabrook served in the Navy in the Pacific.

Later, he obtained a B.S. in biology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1950 and a Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Rochester in 1954. He conducted postgraduate research at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Cambridge.

He was recruited to join UT Southwestern in 1968 as its Virginia Lazenby O’Hara Chair in Biochemistry. At that time, Estabrook had already conducted breakthrough research on the hemoprotein molecule known as cytochrome P450. His work over the years on the biological functions of cytochrome P450 significantly furthered scientific understanding of how the body metabolizes drugs, pollutants, and environmental chemicals, including carcinogens.

Estabrook served as the first dean of the UT Southwestern Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. He was named Ashbel Smith Professor Emeritus upon his retirement in 2006. Two years later, UT Southwestern named one of its six colleges in his honor.

He was elected to the Institute of Medicine in 1975 and the National Academy of Sciences in 1979. Estabrook was a member of ACS from 1976 until 2008.

He received numerous awards, including the Doherty Award from ACS’s Dallas-Fort Worth Section and the Southwest Regional ACS Award.

Survivors include his wife, June; three daughters, Linda Gilbert, Laura Verinder, and Jill Wisehart; a son, David; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Mary J. Mycek
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert Bittman
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Donald J. Bettinger

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE