Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Strategy Selectively Monitors Carbohydrates On Specific Proteins

Spectroscopy: Imaging advance could help researchers determine how sugar molecules regulate infections, cell communication

by Carmen Drahl
January 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Chemists may soon be able to choose which protein’s glycans they’d like to image. Various cell-surface glycans (yellow) can be labeled with a fluorescence resonance energy transfer acceptor dye (red), but a new combination strategy also places a donor (green) on the protein of interest. Donor and acceptor must be close enough to produce FRET.
This scheme shows how glycans can be imaged using a donor protein.
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Chemists may soon be able to choose which protein’s glycans they’d like to image. Various cell-surface glycans (yellow) can be labeled with a fluorescence resonance energy transfer acceptor dye (red), but a new combination strategy also places a donor (green) on the protein of interest. Donor and acceptor must be close enough to produce FRET.

The carbohydrate chains, or glycans, attached to most cell-surface proteins aren’t there for decoration. They control protein activity and act as binding sites for other molecules such as the causative toxin of whooping cough. Now, researchers have combined two chemical tagging strategies to monitor glycans on individual proteins of interest. Their work could help scientists better define how sugars regulate biology.

Glycans have been imaged on proteins in general but rarely on specific proteins. Typically, researchers co-opt a cell’s metabolism to attach a fluorescent dye to a given sugar, which is then incorporated into different proteins. Now, Xing Chen and colleagues at Peking University, in China, have adapted that method to image only the sugars on one specific protein (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ja410086d).

Chen’s technique uses FRET (fluorescence resonance energy transfer), which produces a signal only when two fluorescent dyes, a donor and acceptor, are close together. Chen and coworkers attach an acceptor to cell-surface glycans with traditional metabolic techniques. They then use a site-specific, enzyme-catalyzed probe-ligation method developed by another lab to place the donor only on a desired target protein. Even though many cell-surface carbohydrates get labeled with acceptors, only those on the protein of interest give a FRET signal because they are the only ones close enough to the donor dye.

The researchers have demonstrated the technique in living cells on three glycoproteins involved in cell attachment and communication. Chen says his team plans to obtain more control over where the donor dye attaches to a protein. They believe better control will also allow them to extend the method to additional glycans.

Another team has published a protein-specific glycan-imaging technique, notes Caltech carbohydrate chemist Linda C. Hsieh-Wilson. But Chen’s approach, she says, “has superior sensitivity because the FRET donor-acceptor pairs are closer and reside on the same side of the cell membrane.”

Glycoscience expert Chi-Huey Wong of Taiwan’s Academia Sinica also praises the work. “This is an important step forward to look at specific glycoproteins in live cells,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New labeling method can reveal cell-cell interactions
Glycan arrays created with live cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fishing Out Glycosyltransferases

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE