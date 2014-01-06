Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

TV Efficiency Deal To Save Billions

by Jeff Johnson
January 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A recent voluntary agreement among the Department of Energy, cable TV and other pay-for-view companies, and energy efficiency advocates will save consumers more than $1 billion per year in energy costs, according to DOE. The deal calls for improved efficiency standards of 10–45% for “set-top box” devices by 2017. Set-top boxes receive television signals and other related services from cable, satellite, broadband, and local television networks and interface these signals with in-home television and other entertainment systems. These devices are large consumers of electricity even when not being used to supply signals to entertainment systems. The amount of energy saved through the agreement will eliminate the need for three power plants and prevent 5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, notes Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Since 2011, the senator says, she has pushed television service providers to reduce the waste from these so-called vampire energy users, which consume electricity when not in use.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Wind Power On The Rise
SunEdison Springs For Energy Storage
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Online Electronics Waste Power

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE