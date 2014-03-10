ACS Issues Call For Papers For Northwest Regional Meeting

Abstracts are requested for symposia and for general and poster sessions for the 69th Northwest Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (NORM’14). The society’s Montana Section will host the meeting on June 22–25 at the University Center on the University of Montana campus.

The university is in Missoula, a cosmopolitan Rocky Mountain community of about 80,000 that is known for its high quality of life. The 200-acre campus is situated on the banks of the Clark Fork River in Missoula, which serves as the medical, educational, and cultural hub of western Montana. Local recreational amenities include hiking, white-water rafting, and fishing. Recreational options in nearby state and national forests and parks complement a thriving intellectual atmosphere.

Abstracts may be submitted via the meeting website, norm2014.sites.acs.org, through April 28. Advance registration is available through May 30. Attendees may also register on-site at a slightly higher rate.

The NORM’14 program chair is Bruce Bowler and general chair is Nick Natale, both of the University of Montana.

The technical program includes symposia on analytical, bioinorganic, organic, medicinal, and physical/computational chemistry; biochemistry; macromolecular X-ray diffraction; nanomaterials; and chemical education.

The symposium “Small Forces, Mountainous Outcomes,” being organized by Orion Berryman of the University of Montana, is supported by the ACS Division of Organic Chemistry and will feature Julius Rebek Jr. of Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif., as plenary lecturer.

The symposium “Translating Chemistry into Medicines” will feature speakers Cynthia and Bruce Maryanoff, ACS Fellows known for their pharmaceutical research and service to ACS, both with longtime affiliations with Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries.The symposium “Protein Dynamics” being organized by Bowler will feature Valerie Daggett, University of Washington, and Dan Raleigh, Stony Brook University, SUNY, as keynote speakers. Steve Sprang of the University of Montana is organizing a symposium titled “Bringing the Protein Structure Initiative to Your Laboratory.” A smallbusiness symposium is being planned, as is undergraduate programming organized by the chemistry club of Montana State University and faculty adviser Mary Cloninger.

General sessions are also planned in analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry; biochemistry; and chemical education.

A vendor exposition will showcase a variety of products and services. Charles Thompson of the University of Montana is expo chair.

The meeting will include an ACS Career Management & Development workshop on “Finding Your Pathway” on Tuesday afternoon.

Special events will include an ice cream social and demo exchange hosted by the Montana State University Chemistry Club at the spectrUM hands-on activity center in Missoula on Sunday evening.

A night out with the Missoula Osprey baseball club is scheduled for Monday evening. A tour of the local microbrewery Big Sky Brewing, preceded by a talk on hop chemistry, is on tap for Monday afternoon. Activities for senior chemists include a Tuesday social before the awards banquet, which will take place that evening. A Women Chemists Committee lunch will also be on Tuesday.

Nominations are being sought for three awards to be presented at the meeting. Nominations for the Stanley C. Israel Northwest Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences are due by April 1. Nominations for the E. Ann Nalley Northwest Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS and for the ACS Division of Chemical Education Northwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching are due by May 7. Submission information is on the meeting website.

A block of rooms has been set aside at the Holiday Inn Missoula Downtown, located across the Clark Fork River footbridge from the university. Register via the meeting website to obtain the discounted NORM’14 housing rate.