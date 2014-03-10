Deconstructing Inherently Safer Technology
Proponents say requiring IST would prevent deadly refinery, chemical plant accidents; industry says it’s already in use and working
March 10, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 10
Proponents say requiring IST would prevent deadly refinery, chemical plant accidents; industry says it’s already in use and working
Cover image:
Credit:
Proponents say requiring IST would prevent deadly refinery, chemical plant accidents; industry says it’s already in use and working
Rising popularity of electronic cigarettes prompts debate over health impacts for users and the public
Materials science paper fails to cite inventor of chromophores used in research
‘Science & Engineering Indicators’ contains data from many areas, including education
Fourth-quarter demand for commodities and agriculture products lifted chemical makers
Major drug firms continued to see declines in 2013, while biotech companies shined
Radical addition reaction leads to a new class of bioactive heterocycles containing a difluoromethylsulfide group