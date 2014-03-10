Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09210-cover-westfertilizercxd.jpg
09210-cover-westfertilizercxd.jpg
March 10, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 10

Proponents say requiring IST would prevent deadly refinery, chemical plant accidents; industry says it’s already in use and working

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 10
Safety

Deconstructing Inherently Safer Technology

Proponents say requiring IST would prevent deadly refinery, chemical plant accidents; industry says it’s already in use and working

Controversy Clouds E-Cigarettes

Rising popularity of electronic cigarettes prompts debate over health impacts for users and the public

Electro-Optics Paper Retracted

Materials science paper fails to cite inventor of chromophores used in research

  • Policy

    Education Reflection

    ‘Science & Engineering Indicators’ contains data from many areas, including education

  • Business

    Chemical Companies End Year On Positive Note

    Fourth-quarter demand for commodities and agriculture products lifted chemical makers

  • Business

    Pharma Growth Still Stagnant

    Major drug firms continued to see declines in 2013, while biotech companies shined

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Synthesis

Organofluorine Family Expands Radically

Radical addition reaction leads to a new class of bioactive heterocycles containing a difluoromethylsulfide group

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
