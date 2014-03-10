AstraZeneca Buys Up Asian Subsidiaries

AstraZeneca is assuming full ownership of its subsidiaries in India and Japan. In India, AstraZeneca is moving to acquire the 25% of AstraZeneca Pharma India, which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, that it doesn’t already own. The Indian unit reported sales of $63 million in its latest fiscal year. In Japan, AstraZeneca will acquire the 20% stake in its Japanese subsidiary now owned by Sumitomo Chemical.
