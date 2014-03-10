BASF Divests Two Service Businesses

BASF is divesting two service-oriented operations. The German firm is selling the third-party business of its BASF Business Services unit to Tech Mahindra, an Indian provider of information technology services. BASF Business Services will then focus exclusively on BASF’s needs. Separately, BASF is selling PolyAd Services, a provider of polymer additive blends and services, to the private equity firm Edgewater Capital for an undisclosed sum. BASF says its remaining plastics additives business will focus on light stabilizers, antioxidants, and customer-specific blends.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter