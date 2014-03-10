BASF Plans Amines For Nanjing Site

BASF will build a plant at its complex in Nanjing, China, that makes dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) and polyetheramines. To open by the end of next year, the plant will be similar to BASF facilities already operating in Germany and the U.S. DMAPA is mainly used to make betaine surfactants for personal care products. Polyetheramines are used by makers of epoxy curing agents for plastics, polyurea coatings, adhesives, and wind blade composites.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter