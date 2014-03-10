Bayer Nabs Aniline Plant From DuPont

Bayer MaterialScience has purchased DuPont’s aniline plant in Baytown, Texas, for an undisclosed amount. The plant, which DuPont acquired through its 2002 acquisition of ChemFirst, sits within the fence line of Bayer’s complex in Baytown. It has long supplied Bayer with the aniline it needs to make methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, a polyurethane raw material. Bayer says the acquisition strengthens its position in polyurethanes. DuPont still makes aniline in Pascagoula, Miss., and Beaumont, Texas.
