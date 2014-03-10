Beckman, Wyatt Join For New Products

Beckman Coulter and Wyatt Technology will collaborate on products, applications, and technical development for nanoparticle characterization. Beckman will contribute technology for particle counting, particle characterization, and cell viability measurements. Wyatt brings expertise in protein characterization, light scattering, and biophysics. Through the collaboration, Beckman, which specializes in life sciences applications and biomedical testing, hopes to expand in the particle characterization market. Any resulting products will be sold under the Beckman name.
