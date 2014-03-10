Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Computations Improve Blue OLED Performance

Predictions lead to new charge-transfer molecules for making more efficient and less expensive blue organic light-emitting diodes

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

When it comes to organic light-emitting diodes used in display and lighting technologies, blue light remains a challenge: Fluorescence-based blue OLEDs are inefficient, and metal-doped phosphorescence-based versions are expensive to make. In 2012, Chihaya Adachi and coworkers at Kyushu University, in Japan, developed a new type of fluorescent OLED that is cheaper. But the efficiency of the device has a tendency to decrease at high current densities. By using computational methods to predict the relevant energy levels of charge-transfer molecules, the same team has now designed molecules that can be used to construct lower-cost blue OLEDs. These OLEDs have efficiencies that rival those of phosphorescence-based devices without suffering from efficiency “roll-off” (Nat. Photonics 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nphoton.2014.12). The molecules are bent in a way that stabilizes the structure needed for efficient fluorescence. The best blue-emitting molecule is made of a diphenylsulfone acceptor connected to two dihydroacridine donors (shown). An OLED device incorporating the compound has an overall efficiency of 19.5%, which is similar to that of phosphorescence-based devices.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New 2-D perovskite shines white
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perovskite Solar Cells Love The Blues
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Better Perylene Suncatcher

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE