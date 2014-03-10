Education Reflection

The National Science Board last month released its bible of science statistics, the 2014 “Science & Engineering Indicators.” The vast trove of data illuminating topics as varied as global R&D output and public attitudes toward science has been published every two years since 1972. This selection of data focuses on education, but the complete report is available at nsf.gov/statistics/seind14.
