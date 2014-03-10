Evonik Buys Maker Of Silicic Acid Esters

Evonik Industries has acquired Silbond, a Weston, Mich.-based supplier of silicic acid esters. The purchase price was in the mid-double-digit million-euro range, the German company says. Silbond calls itself the world’s largest producer of the most important silicic acid ester, tetraethyl orthosilicate, which is used in applications such as coatings and semiconductor manufacturing. Evonik produces other functional silanes in Germany, Belgium, China, and Mobile, Ala.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter