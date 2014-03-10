Method To Site Green Factory In Chicago

Chicago’s South Side will get a squeaky-clean manufacturing plant. Green cleaning products firm Method plans to build a factory that it will submit for certification as Platinum by the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) program. To open in 2015, the 100-worker plant will feature a refurbished wind turbine and solar panels to provide approximately half its electricity needs. The roof will host urban agriculture, and the surrounding grounds will be planted with native species.
