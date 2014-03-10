Nordic Firms Advance Biodiesel From Waste

Finnish refiner Neste Oil will collaborate with Denmark’s Dong Energy on a process for making diesel and jet fuel from agricultural residues. The firms will start with Dong’s Inbicon technology, which turns the residues into cellulosic sugars. Separately, the Finnish forestry products firm UPM and Finland’s VTT Technical Research Centre say they successfully tested UPM’s renewable diesel fuel in four cars, each driven 20,000 km. The biodiesel, made from waste wood residues, was used in a 20% blend with fossil-fuel diesel. UPM plans to complete its first biorefinery this year.
