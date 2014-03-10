Sensient Bows To Activist Shareholder

The specialty chemical maker Sensient Technologies is embarking on a restructuring program in response to pressure from shareholders, including the hedge fund FrontFour Capital, which is seeking four seats on Sensient’s board. Sensient says the plan, which affects several facilities, will generate up to $25 million per year in cost savings. Focused mainly on the firm’s flavors and fragrances group, the plan will result in pretax charges of about $90 million. The company says a restructuring program it completed last year resulted in $12 million in annual savings.
