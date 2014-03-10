Solvay Seeks Sale Of Sulfuric Business

Continuing a program of divesting commodity chemical assets, Solvay says it is exploring options for its eco-services business, which recycles sulfuric acid used as a catalyst by oil refiners, mainly in the U.S. The business had sales last year of close to $400 million. It was part of the chemical maker Rhodia, which Solvay acquired in 2011. Solvay is in the process of putting its European vinyls business into a joint venture with Ineos (see page 6). And it recently signed a deal to sell its Latin American vinyls business to Braskem.
