Succinic Acid Plant Opens In Spain

Succinity, a joint venture between BASF and Corbion Purac, has become the third commercial-scale producer of biobased succinic acid with the opening of a plant at Corbion’s site in Montmeló, Spain. The plant has the capacity to make 10,000 metric tons of succinic acid per year; the partners plan a second facility following successful market introduction of the intermediate. Reverdia, a venture between DSM and Roquette, opened a similar-size succinic acid plant in Italy in 2012. And Myriant opened a 13,000-metric-ton plant in Louisiana last year.
