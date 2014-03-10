Walmart Details Chemicals Policy

Walmart has filled in some details on its sustainable chemicals policy for suppliers of personal care and cleaning products. The policy, first announced in September, will require suppliers to phase out 10 high-priority chemical ingredients, disclose priority chemicals on product labels, and disclose all ingredients online. Walmart’s update did not name the 10 high-priority chemicals, but it did provide reference lists containing what it considers priority chemicals, including the European Union’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation & Restriction of Chemicals lists and similar lists from California, Maine, Minnesota, and Washington. Also among the reference lists are federal government compilations of endocrine disrupters, persistent bioaccumulative toxic substances, carcinogens, and developmental or reproductive toxins. Walmart confirmed that suppliers will be required to disclose fragrance ingredients. Suppliers will provide all ingredient information, confidentially, to The Wercs, a third-party compliance firm.
