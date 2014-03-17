Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

How Antibodies Assemble To Activate The Immune Response

Six immunoglobulin G antibodies rally around an antigen to spur immune system to fight invaders

by Sarah Everts
March 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

ANTIBODY ARCHITECTURE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Joost Bakker/
www.scicomvisuals.com
To get the immune system to take on invaders, six immunoglobulin G antibodies assemble into a hexagon.
A group of six IgG antibodies.
Credit: Joost Bakker/
www.scicomvisuals.com
To get the immune system to take on invaders, six immunoglobulin G antibodies assemble into a hexagon.

Our immune systems spring into action when antibodies detect the antigens of pathogenic invaders. But it’s remained unclear exactly how these antibodies—known as immunoglobulin G (IgG)—arrange around antigens to kick-start the fight against these pathogens. An international team of structural biologists has finally provided a glimpse of the architecture of these IgG antibody assemblies (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1248943). Using electron microscopy, X-ray crystallography, and computer modeling, Piet Gros of Utrecht University, in the Netherlands; Paul W. H. I. Parren of the Danish biotech company Genmab; and colleagues show that six IgG antibodies form a symmetrical hexamer around an antigen on the membrane of a pathogenic cell. They report that mutating amino acid residues at the interface of these six antibodies can enhance or impede the hexamer’s assembly. The team argues that understanding the basis of this hexamerization should help researchers engineer therapeutic antibodies with enhanced abilities to stimulate the immune system.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure of SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein solved by NMR
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NIH begins universal flu vaccine tests
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Three-pronged designed peptide neutralizes influenza

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE