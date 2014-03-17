Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

FDA Faces Lawsuit Over Mercury In Fish

by Britt E. Erickson
March 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A photograph of a grocery store-packaged cut of salmon.
Credit: Shutterstock

A coalition of consumer and environmental advocacy groups is suing FDA for failing to respond to its 2011 petition that asks FDA to give consumers more information about mercury in seafood. The lawsuit, which was filed on March 10 by Earthjustice on behalf of the Center for Science in the Public Interest and the Mercury Policy Project, asks that a court-ordered deadline be set for FDA to respond to the 2011 petition. FDA ignored its own regulations, which require it to respond to petitions within 180 days, the coalition claims. The petition urges FDA to require signs at seafood counters and labels on packaged seafood with the amounts of mercury in the products. Exposure to methylmercury, the main form of mercury found in seafood, has been linked to learning disabilities and neurological impairment. “The public—and especially at-risk groups such as pregnant women and heavy fish eaters—urgently need updated information,” says Michael T. Bender, director of the Mercury Policy Project. FDA last updated its fish consumption advisory in 2004.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Artificial Food Dyes Attacked
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pesticides In Flea Collars Draw Lawsuit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Requires Data On Cadmium

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE