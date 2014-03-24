Air Liquide Spends On R&D In France

French industrial gas giant Air Liquide plans to spend roughly $180 million to build or expand three R&D centers near Paris. The company says it will expand and modernize its main R&D center, in Paris-Saclay, to permit testing under industrial-scale conditions and to improve partnering with academic and industrial researchers. Also in Paris-Saclay, Air Liquide will create a center where it develops gas packaging technology for industrial and health markets. And in Vitry-sur-Seine, the company will create a center of excellence for cryogenic oxygen technology.
