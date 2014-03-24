Changing The Channel

March 24, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 12
Human genetic studies point drugmakers to a specific sodium channel target for painkillers
Cover image:
Credit:
Human genetic studies point drugmakers to a specific sodium channel target for painkillers
In a typical day, process chemists select reagents, pore over synthetic routes, think about safety, and manage costs
Pressured by high costs and a shrinking home market, producers are getting serious about slashing unprofitable businesses
Biosynthetic protein may steer a reaction after the transition state to home in on a single natural product
ACS Meeting News: Synthesis of an intermediate along the way to the cancer drug opens avenues to novel analogs