March 24, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 12

Human genetic studies point drugmakers to a specific sodium channel target for painkillers

Cover image:

Credit:

Pharmaceuticals

Changing The Channel

Human genetic studies point drugmakers to a specific sodium channel target for painkillers

Budget Blues

President Obama’s 2015 R&D budget request doesn’t keep up with inflation

Living Up To The Process Challenge

In a typical day, process chemists select reagents, pore over synthetic routes, think about safety, and manage costs

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Process Chemistry: Recasting Regulatory Strategies To Enable Green Chemistry

  • Business

    Restructuring For Real In Japan

    Pressured by high costs and a shrinking home market, producers are getting serious about slashing unprofitable businesses

  • Synthesis

    Dynamics Determine Enzyme Selectivity

    Biosynthetic protein may steer a reaction after the transition state to home in on a single natural product

Synthesis

Taking Cues From Nature En Route To Paclitaxel

ACS Meeting News: Synthesis of an intermediate along the way to the cancer drug opens avenues to novel analogs

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Chemically Inspired Music, Tuneful Apathy

 

