Biogen, Atlas Give Ataxion Booster Shot

Biogen Idec and Atlas Venture have committed $17 million in financing for Ataxion, a biotech company focused on developing treatments for rare neurological diseases. Last year, Ataxion bought a research program for hereditary ataxias, a group of genetic disorders marked by dysfunction or degeneration of the cerebellum, from ion channel drug discovery firm Saniona. After Ataxion completes a Phase I study for a treatment for hereditary ataxias, Biogen has an option to acquire the company for a prenegotiated price.
