Biological Chemistry Awards Presented

The ACS Division of Biological Chemistry has given three researchers its 2013 division awards. Winners presented their research during a symposium at the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
Kate Carroll, associate professor of chemistry at Scripps Research Institute Florida, is the recipient of the 2013 Pfizer Award in Enzyme Chemistry, in recognition of her contributions to discovery and understanding of cysteine oxidation events as biologically important posttranslational protein modifications.
David W. Christianson, Roy & Diana Vagelos Professor in Chemistry & Chemical Biology at the University of Pennsylvania, is the recipient of the 2013 Repligen Award in Chemistry of Biological Processes, in recognition of his contributions to understanding of the structure and function of metal-requiring enzymes.
Matthew D. Disney, associate professor of chemistry at Scripps Florida, is the winner of the 2013 Eli Lilly Award in Biological Chemistry, in recognition of his contributions to the development of rational and potentially general methods to design small molecules that target and manipulate the cellular function of RNA.
