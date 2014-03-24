Advertisement

March 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 12
BASF will collaborate on research projects in the area of materials science with seven universities and research institutes in China, Japan, and South Korea. BASF’s partners are Beijing University of Chemical Technology, Beijing Institute of Technology, Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Fudan University, Hanyang University, Kyoto University, and Tsinghua University.

Eastman Chemical has agreed to acquire Commonwealth Laminating & Coating, which makes window and other films for automotive and architectural applications. Commonwealth operates a plant in Martinsville, Va., and had sales of $100 million in 2013.

JSR is selling its JSR Microtech subsidiary, which makes anisotropic conductive silicone rubber materials used in electronics testing, to South Korea’s ISC. The unit employs 87 people.

EMD Millipore, the life sciences division of Merck KGaA, and Sysmex, a Japanese laboratory diagnostics and automation firm, have formed a joint venture to develop clinical diagnostic tools for blood disorders. The partners aim to develop Millipore’s cytometry technology as a flow imaging platform in hematology.

Nufarm, an Australian crop protection firm, plans to close plants in Welshpool and Lytton, Australia, as part of a restructuring program targeting $12 million in annual savings. Because of the move, which will eliminate 105 jobs, the company will incur a $35 million charge in its current fiscal year.

Sanofi’s vaccine business, Sanofi Pasteur, will work with South Korea’s SK Chemical to develop a vaccine against pneumococcal infections such as pneumonia and meningitis. Sanofi will pay SK $23 million up front. SK, in turn, will produce the vaccine, if successful, at its new facility in An-dong, South Korea.

Intrexon, a synthetic biology firm, has acquired lab operations and staff in Budapest from biocatalyst developer Codexis. The site will expand Intrexon’s capabilities for developing fermentation processes, strains, and proteins, as well as its reach into European and Asian markets.

Actelion says that the California Supreme Court will not review a $418 million judgment awarded to Asahi Kasei Pharma. In 2008, Asahi sued Actelion for interfering in a drug development agreement between Asahi and CoTherix, which Actelion had acquired in 2007.

