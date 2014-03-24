Dow Earmarks More Units For Sale

Dow Chemical has identified more businesses that it wants to sell. The company, which had formerly planned to divest $3 billion to $4 billion worth of businesses, now says it aims to get rid of between $4.5 billion and $6 billion in operations. Dow announced in December that it intended to divest its chlorine derivatives and epoxy resins units. Now the company says it will shed additional noncore businesses, most likely from its functional and performance materials divisions. These operations, CEO Andrew N. Liveris told analysts at an investor event last week in Saudi Arabia, would be “lots of small, little businesses that you never even track, that you never follow, and that you probably never even knew we had.”
