Japanese Drug Firms To Share Compounds

The Japanese drug companies Astellas Pharma and Daiichi Sankyo have agreed to exchange libraries of pharmaceutically active compounds for use in high-throughput screening. Starting next month, the partners will provide each other with roughly 400,000 compounds, including a “significant number” of proprietary ones, for a period of three years. Each firm will be able to screen the other’s compounds without restriction to develop new drugs for any human disease.
