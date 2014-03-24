LG Chem Buys U.S. Filtration Firm

South Korea’s LG Chem will pay $200 million to buy NanoHO, an El Segundo, Calif.-based developer and manufacturer of reverse-osmosis membranes for water desalination. In a press briefing, LG said that NanoH2O’s technology for low-cost desalination is superior to that of its competitors. LG hasn’t decided whether to move any part of NanoH2O’s operations to South Korea. In October, the California firm had announced the construction of a plant in Liyang, China, to complement facilities already operating in Los Angeles.
