Synthesis

Lactone Helps Push Carbon Dioxide To Couple With Olefins

ACS Meeting News: Chemists use palladium-catalyzed lactone formation to overcome the thermodynamic barrier to coupling carbon dioxide with dienes to make polymers

by Stephen K. Ritter
March 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 12
Carbon dioxide has attracted attention as an inexpensive renewable carbon feedstock to incorporate into polymers. But the low reactivity of CO2 has impeded progress in copolymerizing it with oleﬁns. Kyoko Nozaki of the University of Tokyo described a strategy to overcome the co­polymerization barrier. It hinges on cobbling together CO2 and a pair of butadiene molecules via a palladium-catalyzed reaction to form a lactone intermediate. The work builds on the Nozaki group’s palladium-catalyzed olefin copolymerization reactions and work by other groups to form lactones from CO2 and epoxides to make polycarbonates. When mixing ethylene with CO2, a thermodynamic barrier favors ethylene coupling and polyethylene formation, bypassing the less reactive CO2 and failing to achieve copolymerization, Nozaki explained. But when using a 1,3-diene, such as butadiene, she said, the palladium catalyst tips the conditions in favor of coupling CO2 and two diene molecules together. Free-radical polymerization of the resulting lactone leads to high-molecular-weight polylactones—a new class of polymers. The process also works when using two different 1,3-dienes, such as butadiene and isoprene, which leads to new terpolymers (Nat. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1882).

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

