MedImmune Adds Two Academic Partners

MedImmune, the biologics arm of AstraZeneca, has added two academic partners to broaden its efforts in oncology. The University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, under a three-year pact focused on cancer immunotherapy, will test MedImmune molecules in the clinic with the goal of understanding the right combination of treatments and developing biomarkers to guide their use. In a separate three-year deal, MedImmune will work with the University of Cambridge to use imaging technology to understand and measure biological changes within growing tumors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter