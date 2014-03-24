Sensient Slugs Back At Activist Investors

Sensient Technologies sent a letter to shareholders last week asking them to support the flavor and fragrance firm’s four nominees to its nine-member board instead of the four nominated last month by activist hedge fund FrontFour Capital. Calling FrontFour’s critique of Sensient’s business track record “simplistic and inaccurate,” Sensient said that FrontFour, which owns a 1.5% stake in Sensient, “is promoting short-term actions at the expense of long-term value.” Sensient shareholders will vote for new board members on April 24 at the firm’s annual meeting.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter