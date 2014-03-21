Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Trinseo Makes Second Attempt To Go Public

Polymers producer formerly known as Styron files plans to pay down debt

by Alexander H. Tullo
March 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Trinseo is making a second attempt at becoming a public company. The polymers producer has filed a prospectus with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO) of stock worth $200 million.

Once known as Styron, Trinseo is a collection of polymer operations that Dow Chemical sold to the private equity firm Bain Capital in 2010. Trinseo had filed for a $400 million IPO in 2011 but withdrew its prospectus two years later.

Trinseo makes acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene resins, synthetic rubber, latex, and polycarbonate. It is also partners with Chevron Phillips Chemical in the polystyrene joint venture Americas Styrenics. Trinseo lost $22 million on $5.3 billion in sales last year, largely because of financing costs and weakness in the polycarbonate business.

The company raised $1.3 billion in a junk-bond offering last year, leaving it with an ample level of high-interest-rate debt. When Trinseo issued the new bonds, Moody’s analyst John Rogers rated them below investment grade. He lowered the rating later in the year because of polymer price volatility and weak demand.

In its SEC filing, Trinseo says it will use the proceeds from the stock offering to pay down debt.

The company is trying to focus on its latex and synthetic rubber businesses, which have been more profitable than styrenics or polycarbonate. It recently acquired rubber capacity from Japan’s JSR at a plant the companies shared in Germany. It is also expanding latex capacity in China. “I am cautiously optimistic for a better 2014,” CEO Christopher D. Pappas said earlier this month.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trinseo looks to sell its polystyrene businesses
Hexion to split in two
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trinseo will buy Arkema’s methacrylates business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE