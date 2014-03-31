Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Actinide Surprises With Covalent Bonds

Green californium borate complex is unique among actinides, lanthanides

by Jyllian Kemsley
March 31, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Chem.
The layered structure of Cf[B6O8(OH)5] is shown with CfO8 polyhedrons in orange, BO4 tetrahedrons in light green, and BO3 triangles in dark green.
Graphic shows structure of californium borate layers.
Credit: Nat. Chem.
The layered structure of Cf[B6O8(OH)5] is shown with CfO8 polyhedrons in orange, BO4 tetrahedrons in light green, and BO3 triangles in dark green.

The conventional view of actinides is that they’re basically heavy lanthanides, with bonding driven by ionic interactions. A new study of a californium borate complex demonstrates that that view may be wrong. Wrap a Cf(III) center in polyborate chains and it looks much like a transition metal with covalent bonds to ligands, according to a team led by Thomas E. Albrecht-Schmitt of Florida State University; Laura Gagliardi of the University of Minne­sota, Twin Cities; and David A. Dixon of the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa (Nat. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1896). The researchers reacted 249CfCl3 with molten boric acid to produce Cf[B6O8(OH)5] microcrystals that glow green. Spectroscopic and computational analyses indicate that the Cf–O bonds contain significant covalent character, with electron donation from oxygen 2p orbitals to californium 6d, 7p, and 5f orbitals. Previous work on Pu(III), Am(III), and Cm(III) borates and various lanthanide compounds showed different structures and either no covalency or far weaker covalency than that observed in Cf[B6O8(OH)5]. The ability to form covalently bonded actinide compounds could change approaches to separating and storing nuclear waste, Albrecht-Schmitt says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium nitride triple bond is surprisingly covalent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thorium-thorium bonding marks actinide milestone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Beryllium doubles down on nitrogen bonding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE