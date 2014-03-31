Instrument Makers Set Confident Tone

March 31, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 13
Brighter economic prospects set instrument industry on a path to stronger sales in 2014
Cover image:
Credit:
Brighter economic prospects set instrument industry on a path to stronger sales in 2014
ACS Meeting News: Traditional session described potential drugs for schizophrenia, insomnia, hepatitis C, and HIV
Stifling government policies, expensive energy, and powerful unions leave R&D as the chemical sector’s refuge in France
The specialty chemical industry association builds on successes in Washington and on-site with its members
Derailments of trains transporting crude oil prompt review of tank car integrity
A look at recent patenting activity in the Chinese drug industry, brought to you by C&EN and CAS