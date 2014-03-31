Advertisement

09213-cover1-ExpoFloorcxd.jpg
09213-cover1-ExpoFloorcxd.jpg
March 31, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 13

Brighter economic prospects set instrument industry on a path to stronger sales in 2014

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 92 | Issue 13
All Issues

Business

Instrument Makers Set Confident Tone

Brighter economic prospects set instrument industry on a path to stronger sales in 2014

Symposium Tells The Chemistry Stories Behind Drug Candidates

ACS Meeting News: Traditional session described potential drugs for schizophrenia, insomnia, hepatitis C, and HIV

French Frustration

Stifling government policies, expensive energy, and powerful unions leave R&D as the chemical sector’s refuge in France

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Where Are They Now? Drug Candidate Updates

  • People

    SOCMA’s Directed Self-Evolution Reaches Rebranding

    The specialty chemical industry association builds on successes in Washington and on-site with its members

  • Safety

    Rail Accidents Fuel Safety Push

    Derailments of trains transporting crude oil prompt review of tank car integrity

Science Concentrates

image name
Pharmaceuticals

Patent Picks: Chinese Drug Industry

A look at recent patenting activity in the Chinese drug industry, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Texas Vodka, California Picnics

 

Job listings

visit
