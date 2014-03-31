Asahi Glass To Launch New Refrigerant

Asahi Glass says it has developed a new low-global-warming-potential refrigerant for room air-conditioning systems and expects to produce it commercially beginning in 2016. Based on a mix of refrigerants whose main ingredient is hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-1123, the blend is intended to replace hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)-410A. Developed in an alliance with Japan’s New Energy & Industrial Technology Development Organization, a government-backed research group, the HFO-1123 blend has about 348 times the global-warming effect of an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide, compared with 2,088 times for HFC-410A.
