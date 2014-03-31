Clarence L. (Tiny) Grant, 83, a professor of chemistry emeritus at the University of New Hampshire, died on Oct. 13, 2013.
Born in Rollinsford, N.H., Grant earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1951 and an M.S. in chemistry in 1956, both from the University of New Hampshire, and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1960 from Rutgers University.
He then joined the University of New Hampshire, where he taught for 36 years and served as chairman of the chemistry department from 1976 until 1979.
Grant received an outstanding teacher award from the university in 1987. He was a consultant to many companies as well as to the Army Corps of Engineers, which honored him with an Army Special Act Award in 1994.
With expertise in the area of analytical chemistry, Grant is credited with publishing 52 journal articles, five book chapters, and 30 government technical publications.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1956. He was also a member of many other professional organizations and served as president of the Society for Applied Spectroscopy.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Helen; three sons, Philip, Stephen, and David; and five grandchildren.
