Duo To Develop Biobased Adipic Acid

The engineering firm Johnson Matthey Davy Technologies will work with Rennovia, a biobased chemicals company, to develop catalytic technologies for making biobased glucaric acid and adipic acid. The firms will build on a Rennovia process for the aerobic oxidation of glucose to glucaric acid followed by the hydrogenation of glucaric acid to adipic acid. Billions of dollars’ worth of adipic acid are produced annually to make nylon 6,6 fibers and plastics. The partners hope to license a technology capable of producing biobased adipic acid at lower cost than the current petroleum-based technology.
