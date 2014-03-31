Eisai Teams With Liverpool Academics

Eisai, a Japanese pharmaceutical firm, has formed a partnership with Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and the University of Liverpool to jointly identify new drugs effective against lymphatic filariasis and onchocerciasis, or river blindness. Both diseases, affecting a combined 150 million people worldwide, are forms of filariasis, a parasitic disease caused by threadlike roundworms. The partners will work to develop drug candidates that effectively eliminate the bacteria Wolbachia, which the worms depend on for growth.
