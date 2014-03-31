Ionomer Resin Tees Up Speed, Distance

DuPont ionomer technology is helping sports equipment maker Nike’s latest golf ball go faster and farther. DuPont says the HPF ionomer resin technology it developed for the ball’s core delivers a combination of high resilience and low compression previously available only from thermoset polybutadiene rubbers. Nike says it designed the waffle-iron surface pattern of the core to promote better energy transfer at impact.
