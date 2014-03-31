James A. Howell, 81, a professor of chemistry emeritus at Western Michigan University, died on Nov. 16, 2013, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Born in Murphysboro, Ill., Howell served in the Navy from 1951 until 1955. He earned a B.A. in chemistry and mathematics from Southern Illinois University in 1959; an M.S. in analytical chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1961; and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Wayne State University in 1964.
He then joined the chemistry faculty at Western Michigan University, remaining there until his retirement in 2001. A specialist in analytical chemistry, Howell coauthored the book “Colorimetric Determination of Nonmetals” and is credited with 29 publications.
Howell served as science adviser for the Detroit district of the Food & Drug Administration and was a consultant.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1960.
A Civil War buff, Howell visited many historical sites.
Howell’s first wife, Theresa, whom he married in 1952, died in 2007. He is survived by his second wife, Carole, whom he married in 2010, and his son, Patrick.
