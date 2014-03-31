MIT Forms Two Corporate Links

Scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology have formed two discovery ventures with big biotech firms. Working with Monsanto, MIT professors Daniel Anderson and Arturo Vegas have launched Preceres, a company focused on agricultural applications of RNA delivery technology developed at MIT. The new firm sees opportunities for modifying plant properties as well as controlling insects. Separately, the MIT-affiliated Whitehead Institute has formed a human-health-oriented research collaboration with Biogen Idec. The drugmaker will provide $5.25 million over the next three years to support research at the institute.
