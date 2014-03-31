NEC Buys A123 Grid Battery Business

Japan’s NEC has paid $100 million to buy the grid energy storage business of Massachusetts-based A123 Systems from its owner, the U.S. subsidiary of Chinese auto parts firm Wanxiang Group . The technology is based on nanophosphate lithium-ion batteries. NEC says combining the A123 assets with its own low-cost lithium-ion battery technology will help it better meet the growing global need for large-scale energy storage.
