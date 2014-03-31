Randall P. Ayer, 80, a retired DuPont chemist, died on Dec. 2, 2013, in Charlotte, N.C.
Born in Minneapolis, Ayer earned a B.S. in 1954, an M.S. in 1958, and a Ph.D. in 1960, all in chemistry from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.
After serving in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, Ayer remained in the reserves and retired as a major. He carved out a 27-year career with DuPont, working as a research chemist in Wilmington, Del., and as a salesman in Charlotte.
Ayer was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Charlotte and was an active volunteer in many charities, including Love INC, which presented him with its 2012 Volunteer of the Year Award.
Ayer was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Patricia. Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Dillard; son, Randall Jr.; and four granddaughters.
