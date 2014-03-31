Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

The Secret Strength Of Mollusk Shell

Bivalve gets protection from shell that resists penetration via deformation twinning

by Bethany Halford
March 31, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ling Li
This colorized scanning electron micrograph shows how damage is dissipated in the Placuna placenta shell. The damage was induced with a 2-μm tip, but the energy has been dissipated over an area with a 15 μm diameter (green).
This colorized scanning electron micrograph shows how damage is dissipated in Placuna placenta shell. Although the damage was done with a 2 um tip, the overall damage has a ~15 um diameter.
Credit: Ling Li
This colorized scanning electron micrograph shows how damage is dissipated in the Placuna placenta shell. The damage was induced with a 2-μm tip, but the energy has been dissipated over an area with a 15 μm diameter (green).

The windowpane oyster, known to scientists as the bivalve Placuna placenta, gets its name from its remarkable shell, which is transparent enough to read through. The shell is 99% calcite, the most stable polymorph of CaCO3. One might think that this high mineral content would make P. placenta’s shell brittle, but the shell is about 10 times more likely to resist penetration than single-crystal calcite from a geological source. MIT researchers Christine Ortiz and Ling Li decided to find out why. They made small indentations in P. placenta shell and geological calcite and compared the two using various types of microscopy (Nat. Mater. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nmat3920 ). Compared with geological calcite, Ortiz and Li note, “P. placenta fractures in a more graceful way.” When indented, geological calcite tends to crack, but the mollusk shell dissipates energy via deformation twinning, a process by which a crystal’s atoms move ever so slightly such that the solid forms crystal twins. Twins are pairs of adjacent crystalline domains that are slightly misoriented with respect to one another. Ortiz and Li propose that the phenomenon might help design lightweight armor that resists penetration.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE