Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Self-Assembled Makeover

Surface Chemistry: N-Heterocyclic carbenes offer an alternative to thiols for modifying metal surfaces

by Stephen K. Ritter
March 27, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A depiction of N-herterocyclic carbenes replacing thiols on gold surface in a self-assembled monolayer.
N-Heterocyclic carbenes, which have a high affinity for gold, displace didodecyl sulfide groups to create NHC-based self-assembled monolayers.

A change is in the works for self-assembled monolayers (SAMs). This 30-year-old technology used for surface protection, sensing, microelectronics, and drug delivery has relied almost exclusively on modifying gold surfaces with a uniform single layer of long-chain alkanethiols.

But now a Canadian research team has come up with a more stable alternative: N-heterocyclic carbenes (NHCs). These cyclic amines, which dramatically increase the lifetime of SAMs, could enable new applications of SAM-modified surfaces.

[+]Enlarge
Crudden’s team attached an N-heterocyclic carbene on a gold surface, then chemically modified the carbene with a redox-ready ferrocene-tipped group for electrochemical applications.
A cartoon of an NHC attached to a gold surface in a SAM.
Crudden’s team attached an N-heterocyclic carbene on a gold surface, then chemically modified the carbene with a redox-ready ferrocene-tipped group for electrochemical applications.

In alkanethiol-based SAMs, a lone pair of electrons on sulfur binds to the gold surface and the alkane tail is left free. But thiol-based SAMs aren’t perfect. The sulfur groups start detaching from the gold surface after a week or two or slowly degrade with extended exposure to air, light, and water. The monolayers break down more quickly when heated or exposed to common solvents, such as tetrahydrofuran. This instability has been an impediment to their broader commercial use.

Chemists have tried a host of alternative molecules for preparing SAMs but continue to experience similar stability problems or have been unable to achieve good control over monolayer deposition. As Cathleen M. Crudden and J. Hugh Horton of Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and their colleagues have now found, NHCs are proving to be different.

NHCs are already popular ligands that bind and stabilize transition-metal catalysts through a lone pair of electrons on the central carbon atom. Although NHCs are more reactive than thiols, Crudden notes, they have the advantage of interacting more strongly with gold and remaining inert for longer periods in air, water, high- and low-pH conditions, and even boiling tetrahydrofuran (Nat. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1891 ).

One secret to successfully using NHCs could be starting with a thiol-modified surface, says Tobias Weidner of the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research, in Mainz, Germany, whose team was the first to report NHC monolayers on gold in 2011. Thiol groups can displace molecular contaminants from gold to create uniformly modified surfaces—a self-cleaning process, Weidner explains. NHCs tend to bind to contaminants instead of displacing them, which may have been a limiting factor in the quality of the NHC-based SAMs reported in the past.

But the Crudden team found that the stronger-binding NHCs displace sulfur groups, leading to modified surfaces. Crudden adds that less bulky NHCs also seem to be critical.

“This work represents an important step forward for NHC-based SAMs,” Weidner says. “What is really exciting about the paper by the Crudden lab is that they avoided the contaminants by using thiol-protected gold surfaces as clean substrates—a very elegant solution.”

The Canadian team has further modified the NHCs with electroactive groups once they are on gold. “We are already getting really good results on biosensing and in protecting reactive metals from corrosion in automotive applications,” Crudden says. The researchers are also making NHC-modified nanoparticles, which could be useful for drug delivery.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Directing group lets chemists reach remote C–H bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorinated coating is utterly repellent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme-inspired route to heterocycle functionalization

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE