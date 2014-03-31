Waste Management Forms Biogas Venture

Waste Management has formed a joint venture with Ventech Engineers International, Velocys, and NRG Energy to explore the production of fuels and chemicals from biogas and natural gas using a small-scale gas-to-liquids technology. Waste Management says it is looking for new ways to extract value from the biogas it manages at its landfills and has already built and operates a demonstration gas-to-liquids unit at a landfill in Oklahoma. The joint venture will grow the effort with the help of Ventech’s engineering capability, Velocys’s smaller-scale Fischer-Tropsch reactor and catalyst technology, and NRG’s expertise in project development.
